Subsecretario de Estado: Maduro no protege los DDHH, los viola

Any regime aspiring to a seat on the UN Human Rights Council should release all political prisoners now, including @JGuaido’s imprisoned Chief of Staff Roberto Marrero.

Today Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cuba and Venezuela, Carrie Filipetti, met with Marrero's wife, Romy. pic.twitter.com/CJI3nLkXPq

— Michael G. Kozak (@WHAAsstSecty) 11 de octubre de 2019