.@vladimirpadrino, you have a choice to make. Defend your fellow soldiers & countrymen in the face of torture & abuse at the hands of the dictator Maduro. Or, you will be remembered for being complicit in these actions, betraying your constitutional oath. https://t.co/BWy5vXNDWa

— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) 14 de agosto de 2019