Arreaza a Pompeo: Si quiere hablar de DDHH, comience en su casa

.@SecPompeo if you want to speak of HHRR, begin at home. Venezuela doesn’t have a Guantanamo nor an Abu Grahib, nor clandestine torture sites around the world, nor does it bomb civilians. We don’t have torture manuals and it's YOUR President who endorses such violations. https://t.co/0n5Lgvm4sI

— Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) 2 de agosto de 2019