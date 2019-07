Vecchio: Derechos fundamentales de “los 6 de Citgo” han sido violados en la Dgcim por 600 días

The Maduro regime executes the enforced disappearance of 6 Venezuelan-American citizens that were arbitrarily detained. For 600 days now, the fundamental rights of the @freecitgo6 have been violated in DGCIM #Venezuela. They must be released immediately. https://t.co/AAkj4gboOv

— CARLOS VECCHIO (@carlosvecchio) 12 de julio de 2019