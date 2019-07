EEUU: Faes y colectivos deben ser disueltos como pide informe Bachelet

Per @UNHumanRights report on #Venezuela, former Maduro regime’s Special Action Forces have killed at least 6,800 people in last 18 months. Armed colectivos used violence against demonstrators, often in coordination with security forces, resulting in deaths & serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/ujj0ibHFcB

— Kimberly Breier (@WHAAsstSecty) 12 de julio de 2019