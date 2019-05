Delincuentes trancan con escombros carretera Caracas – Puerto La Cruz para robar a conductores

Venezuela is a lawless place, full of desperate people. Today, driving Caracas-Puerto La Cruz, people blocked roads and chased down cars to rob drivers. While we reserved away from one barricade, a truck driver behind us started firing his pistol at the onrushing group: pic.twitter.com/hmsWHUzVtB

— Angus Berwick (@AABerwick) 22 de mayo de 2019