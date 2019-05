Comando Sur: Estamos listos para reunirnos con Guaidó

When invited by @jguaido & the legitimate gov't of #Venezuela, I look forward to discussing how we can support the future role of those @ArmadaFANB leaders who make the right decision, put the Venezuela people first & restore constitutional order. We stand ready! #EstamosUnidosVE pic.twitter.com/F6ib7mfO47

— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) 9 de mayo de 2019