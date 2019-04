Netblocks: Conectividad cayó a un 10% tras último apagón en Venezuela

Regional focus: Connectivity is out in the state of #Bolívar for the first time since the morning of 21 March, when networks were cut off for two hours #SinLuz #Apagon #10Abr⬇️https://t.co/QfPURC0zi2 pic.twitter.com/Xfa7tJEKF6

— NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) 10 de abril de 2019