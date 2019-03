.@NicolasMaduro is not a virtuous,patriotic or enlightened man.

He is an illegitimate tyrant. And if he arrests or harms @jguaido he will do so without any judicial,legal or moral authority.

If the TSJ & armed forces allow this, they will face the same fate that awaits him. https://t.co/5WHKFg0YKh

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 4 de marzo de 2019