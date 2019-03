Pence: No toleraremos intimidación de Maduro al gobierno legítimo de Venezuela

The United States calls for the immediate release of Roberto Marrero, Chief of Staff to Venezuelan Interim Pres @JGuaido. We will not tolerate Maduro’s imprisonment or intimidation of the legitimate govt of Venezuela. Those responsible will be held accountable. #ReleaseMarreroNow https://t.co/xVLZdCFcM3

— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) 21 de marzo de 2019