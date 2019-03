Marco Rubio: Riesgo de arresto a Guaidó sigue siendo “muy real”

The risk of arrest remains very real for @jguaido. #MaduroRegime has perfected bureaucratization of repression.

Issue a standing arrest warrant from a rubber stamp court. Then at a time of their choosing,arrest him late at night with no media,diplomats or supporters around. https://t.co/tPtODx1EMx

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 4 de marzo de 2019