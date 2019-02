Netblocks denuncia nuevo bloqueo a Bing y Youtube en Venezuela

Confirmed: YouTube, VIVOplay, Bing and Google services restricted in #Venezuela from 19:00 PM UTC (15:00 PM VET) as Guaidó greeted with presidential reception in Bogotá, Colombia to attend Lima group meeting live on air; incident ongoing pic.twitter.com/K9pUdnqUjs

— NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) 24 de febrero de 2019