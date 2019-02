UPDATE for Operations Center in Cucuta: 4 members of #Venezuela Natl Guard have crossed over to Colombian side. They have informed us they have NOT deserted. They have come to place themselves under the command of Interim President @jguaido. They inform more are on the way. #23F https://t.co/NCLq2E297j

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 23 de febrero de 2019