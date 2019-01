Pence: “Hoy termina la capacidad de Maduro de robar la riqueza de su país”

.@POTUS’ EO today ends Maduro’s ability to steal his country’s wealth for his own corrupt ends & preserves these resources for the Venezuelan people. We will continue to hold Maduro accountable for Venezuela’s ruin & oppression & we will always stand WITH the people of Venezuela. https://t.co/JZpY7xqzF1

— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) 28 de enero de 2019