Marco Rubio: EEUU debe reconocer a Guaidó como “presidente legítimo”

The U.S. has declared Maduro Presidency illegitimate.

Under constitution of #Venezuela in the ab­sence of a pres­i­dent,the head of the Na­tional As­sem­bly assumes pow­er un­til new elec­tions.

Which is why U.S. should recognize @jguaido as legitimate President.

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 14 de enero de 2019